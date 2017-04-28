LEEDS DANCERS GIVE IT SOME WELLY

In Support of the RNLI Mayday Events

Leeds’ contemporary dancers swapped their jazz shoes, for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s yellow wellies to show support for Mayday, the charity’s national annual fundraising campaign which is calling out for people to ‘Do your bit, fund our kit’.

Students from the Northern School of Contemporary Dance showed off their specialist dance moves in bright yellow wellies to help raise funds for crucial RNLI kit for brave volunteer lifeboat crews.

Worn by generations of volunteer lifeboat crews to grip the deck in slippery conditions, the yellow wellies keep crew safe and steady on stormy seas, with reinforced toecaps to protect their feet.

Northern School of Contemporary Dance 2nd year student Henry Morris, comments: ‘It was a humbling experience stepping into the shoes of the RNLI volunteers to raise awareness of their lifesaving work around our coastlines. I have a friend who became an RNLI lifeguard because of the exciting nature of the job and the commitment and dedication saving lives takes. I admire the courageous work they do. Being an avid climber and adventurer myself, I would consider joining the RNLI in the future, it’s an amazing charity who save lives at sea every day. I’d encourage everyone to do their bit this Mayday to fund the crews kit. Visit https://rnli.org/mayday to see how you can get involved.’

Mayday distress calls can come in any time, day or night, 365 days a year, with 4,700 volunteer crew members from 238 lifeboat stations across the UK and Ireland on standby to drop everything in an instant to save lives at sea.

The RNLI’s Mayday campaign runs throughout May and aims to raise £750,000 to fund lifesaving kit for the charity’s brave volunteers. An RNLI crew Member’s yellow wellies cost £54 a pair, a lifejacket costs £458 and a safety helmet costs £263.

Mayday fundraising events are taking place right across the UK and Ireland, many with a yellow welly theme. To find a Mayday event near you, or to download a fundraising pack, visit https://rnli.org/mayday.