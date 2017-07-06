LAVISH AND SIMPLY AMAZING

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES AT THE ALHAMBRA

It’s back in Yorkshire that well loved glitz and glam musical.

La Cage Aux Folles tell the story of Georges and the dazzling drag artiste Albin. They live an idyllic existance in the heart of Saint Tropez but all may be about to change. Albin is star of La Cage Aux Folles and when his partner George’s son announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious right wing politician things go into meltdown. Hilarity and drama ensue when a meeting of parents forces them to cover up their vibrant lifestyle.

La Cage Aux Follies stars John Partidge, Adrian Zmed and Marti Webb and of course the high kicking all singing and dancing Les Cagelles. Laced with songs such as The Best of Times, I am What I Am and With You on My Arm to name but a few it all makes for an evening of spectacle, glamour and fun that’s not to be missed.

The musical runs at the Alhambra from 18-22 July. Bookings. Call 01274 432000