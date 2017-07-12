JUMP FOR JOY

GREAT FUN FOR THE SUMMER HOLIDAYS

The summer holidays will get off to a flying start when Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, the superhero trio from Entertainment One’s (eOne) hit preschool show PJ Masks, become the face of Oxygen Freejumping’s popular ‘Little Os’ toddler trampolining sessions in Leeds.

From Friday 21st July to Saturday 3rd September 2017, children aged 5 and under will be able join in with PJ Masks themed jump sessions at Oxygen and express their inner hero. During the sessions, little jumpers will be encouraged to become their favourite PJ Masks hero for the hour and emulate the superpower strengths of the three characters – agility, strength and flight. Catboy’s Leap will give toddlers jumping hero poses to copy into the airbag, Gekko’s Grip involves collecting different shaped objects from one side of the trampoline court to the other avoiding the villains, and Owlette’s Flight will teach jumping techniques and actions.

The PJ Masks ‘Jumping Adventures’ sessions will provide the perfect opportunity for even the smallest of superheroes to jump at their own pace in a safe and fun environment. What’s more, the partnership closely aligns with Oxygen’s core mission to help children improve their balance, flexibility and coordination, which play a key role in encouraging kids to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

After a super fun hour of bouncing, little ones and their parents will be able to enjoy even more PJ Masks activities with a special reading corner, activity sheets, toy play area, PJ Masks sing-a-long sessions and more.

The Leeds Oxygen Freejumping Park is at Cardigan Fields, Kirkstall Road, Leeds. For further information call 020 3846 1386