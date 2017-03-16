ITS TIME TO CELEBRATE

YOUTH ORCHESTRA'S 50TH BIRTHDAY

The City of Leeds Youth Orchestra is joined by past members to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary with a performance featuring over 200 musicians at Leeds Town Hall on Sunday 26 March.

Under the baton of Dougie Scarfe, the City of Leeds Youth Orchestra and past members perform Barber’s Adagio, the most famous work for strings of all time, and Respighi’s amazing, Technicolour score, Church Windows. Don’t miss this opportunity to see over 200 inspiring musicians in action! The City of Leeds Youth Orchestra also performs Vaughan Williams’ Job: A Masque for Dancing, originally intended as music for a one-act ballet inspired by English poet, mystic, painter and engraver William Blake’s illustrations of the book of Job.

The City of Leeds Youth Orchestra’s performances in recent years are one of the great success stories of music making in the region, maintaining its reputation as one of the leading ensembles of its kind in the country. The orchestra is now made up of nearly 100 members aged nineteen and under and has been providing exceptional music-making for young instrumentalists from across Yorkshire for over 40 years. The ensemble offers young musicians the unparalleled experience of a full symphony orchestra, enjoying repertoire that ranges from full symphonies to concertos, overtures and popular film music.

To book call the box office on 0113 376 0318