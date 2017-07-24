Whitelocks Beer Festival

The Whitelock’s Annual Beer Festival is back for its third year!

After two hugely successful beer festivals in Turk’s Head Yard, the oldest and most famous pub in Leeds promises to bring all manner of rare, interesting and delicious beers to Leeds City Centre.

Whitelock’s were pulling pints long before the USA was even founded as a nation. It is one of the strongest purveyors of British cask ale in the country, with 11 handpulls and an ever-changing selection of real ales.

Entitled ‘Red, White and Brews,’ the festival will showcase a tremendous selection of craft beers from across the pond. It will highlight the strength, depth and influence of transatlantic brewers, and their impact on our own beer culture.

The Festival beer list offers some big treats on cask including incredibly rare brews such as ODYSSEY’s ‘Cassie’ (one of the highest-rated pales in the world and not usually available on cask) and MARBLE ‘Dobber’ IPA. There will also be special collaborations between Whitelock’s and other breweries, such as KIRKSTALL, RIDGESIDE and a KIRKSTALL BREWERIES special with OSKAR BLUES BREWERY.

But it t isn’t all about beer as a there’s special American gin board featuring DRY RYE, BROOKLYN and JUNIPERO gin, alongside two unique gins from UK brewers NORTHERN MONK and WILD BEER. Italian American street food heroes Capish? will be serving up a special menu for the occasion over the weekend at the top of the yard, in their first ever visit to Leeds.

The event takes place between 27 July and 30 July.