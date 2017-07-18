IT’S A RUM OLD DO

LEEDS RUM FESTIVAL RETURNS

Last year Leeds welcomed its first ever Rum Festival when two of the city’s finest bartenders go together at the Corn Exchange and hosted a world class event.

And they’re back.

Sam Fish, Operations Manager for famed bar Mojo has teamed back up with Dan Crowther (The Hedonist Project , Brand Ambassador for Ableforths) to celebrate the drink they are both passionate about.

This year there will be over 80 rum expressions, masterclasses from the likes of Diplomatico, Appleton, Pussers and many more as well as a special cocktail masterclass with Re’al cocktail ingredients.

All rum samples and the masterclasses are free with the ticket. Masterclasses will be hosted by brand ambassadors allowing rum lovers new and old to discover more about their favourite tipple from the people that know the most about them.

With Caribbean music, street food from Little Bao Boy and Eat New York as well as Sugar Spun Sisters cooking up some rum inspired waffle flavours (think Pina colada waffles) it promises to be a right rum old do.

Leeds Rum Festival is at The Corn Exchange on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 24th September from 12pm to 5pm

Tickets available from Eventbrite.com