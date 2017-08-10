I CAN’T GO ON HOLIDAY WITHOUT……..

Must have beauty products for your get-a-way

NAIL IT

Ideal for toes is Lola’s nail polish formulated to Gel 111 technology to ensure a high gloss and resistant wear. We love Brilliant Red and Berrylicious for those toes in the sand. For those who like a long wearing matt lipstick their non-drying moisturising lipstick with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil is great It comes in a range of colours that look good with a tan (see picture above). Available from Marks and Spencers or visit www.lolamakeup.com

KEEP YOUR COOL

Bobi Brown’s face mist with chamomile, green tea and cucumber extracts is perfect for cooling the skin, rehydrating and can be used on top of makeup. There is a 100ml spray which is ideal to pop in your carry on luggage. Good to put on one side for party time to refresh your makeup during those long nights on the dancefloor. Also from Bobbi Brown, Beach is a light weight body moisturiser with notes of sand jasmine, sea spray and jasmine and lots of other goodies, including aloe vera, to nourish and rehydrate the skin as well as reducing peeling and prolonging the life of your tan.

SUN GLOWINGLY GOOD

From Sisley Phyto-Touche Sun Glow Powder comes in 2 trios of bronzing powder. It allows you to create a custom tan than blends with the skin giving luminousity that looks absolutely stunning. And if you haven’t tried it the Phyto-Touche Eye Twist is a must for holidays in fact for all year round. It’s long lasting, waterproof and very addictive. Slips into any makeup bag, its perfect for travel as it can outline or give a wash of colour in one single stroke. There us a rage of eight colours but our favourite is havana – a metalic copper.

SAVE THE NAILS

Ideal for travelling Clarins has produced a trio of 30g tubes of hand and nail cream with an expert blend for keeping hands soft. With invigorating scents created by master perfumiers there Mandarin Leaf, Grape Leaf and Lime Leaf to choose from all with a creamy feel that melts into the skin.

HIGH PROTECTION

From The Body Shop comes Skin Defence Multi-Protection Essence with SPF50. Apply every morning after your moisturiser . The essence is great to protect your skin against aggressors both at home in the city or on holiday. Suitable for sensitive skins its 100% vegan and very lightweight in its feel and easily absorbs into the skin.

GOING ON A SUMMER HOLIDAY?

Then dip into the Nars range of summer colour makeup. Sun Wash Diffusing Bronzer comes in several shades and with one swirl will deliver a natural looking glow. You can even use it through the winter instead of a blusher it looks great. For easy packing their Velvet Shadow Stick glides on and gives a light glow to the lids and is ideal for the beach or sunlit poolside evenings in a range of sun-blessed colours there’s something for everyone.

BOOST YOUR SKIN

If you like a little colour in the shape of a tinted moisturiser then Origins GinZing SPF40 Energy Boosting Tinted Moisturiser is for you. It not only gives a great wash of colour but it hydrates and energises the skin and also protects it. As usual its full of those lovely things Origins is noted for.

TAKE IT AWAY

The best travel and indeed every-day product for removing long-lasting makeup comes from Estee Lauder. Their long wear Double Wear wipes take away even the most stubborn and waterproof makeup. They come in a light foil pack that’s so portable as well. So make a note to put them top of your holiday beauty list.

SKIN DRINK

Clinique’s Moisture Surge is a hydrating supercharged concentrate that instantly quenches hydrated skin. It’s unique gel formula is ultra-light and oil free, yet you can feel the benefit, that lasts for 24 hours instantly. We love its wonderful pump action packaging which is light and very suitcase friendly. If you are worried about the effects of the sun on your face then Clinique’s SPF 30 anti-wrinkle face cream from its sun collection is a must. Light and non greasy its one for packing, whether you are heading to a sun-drenched location or maybe looking ahead to winter sports holidays.

BE A BIG SOFTIE

Neal’s Yard Wild Rose Beauty Balm has so many uses it’s great for holidays. Rich in anti oxidents and all the nice things that go into their natural remedies it can be used as a cleanser, moisturiser, face mask, lip balm or nail cream. Beautifully but lightly perfumed its a multi-tasking product you can’t afford to be without. Can I say more! Pop into their boutique in the Victoria Quarter and try it in all its glory.