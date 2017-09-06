I CAN’T GET THROUGH SEPTEMBER WITHOUT……

Get the latest news from the beauty counters

GO POP AND PUNCHY

Go Go Tint from those lovely people Benefit Cosmetics is a long lasting bright cherry lip tint and cheek stain. Long wearing it gives a buildable cover that is natural looking. Another new goodie this month from Benefit comes in the shape of Punch Pop Punchy – a series of 5 funky lip colours from a sweet pink to a juicy red. They give a sensational shine and a vibrant look high fashion look.

Its all about brows and also new on counter is Fool Proof Brow Powder. For those who are nervous about using brow makeup or have never used it before, its so simple to use with an easy guided applicator for a soft look that appears so natural. The velvety smooth texture of the product instantly adheres to the natural brows so no risk of flaking. Sounds too good to be true then visit your Benefit counter and those lovely ladies will show you just how to use it.

SURRENDER TO THE SPELL..

There’s two wonderful new fragrances at the Jo Malone boutique in The Victoria Quarter, reflecting the scent of the fabled oak. Infused with two spellbinding scents English Oak and Redcurrant is a bright, bewitching scent whilst English Oak and Hazelnut is an enticing, enchanting and earthy scent. Use these alone or they are perfect for fragrance combining.

“Oak is a beautiful noble wood. It’s powerful and iconic. In perfumery you often find sandalwood and cedarwood, but Oak has something unique. It’s majestic and mysterious”, says Master Perfumer, Yann Vasnier who created the fragrance.

GET TO THE ROOT OF THE MATTER

It’s not often that you find a miracle product but Everpro Beauty have come up trumps with an amazing groundbreaking innovation. Zero Grey and Back 2 Blonde that provide the ultimate answer to temporary root concealing.

Back 2 Blonde Temporary Root Concealer Spray is an instant fix that covers up to 9 shades of blonde across three sprays. It contains pigments that self adjust to match and blend visible dark roots and has a formula that quickly dries in 2-3 minutes and washes out with shampoo. Easy to apply it has its own applicator. There’s also a temporary root touch up magnetic powder that comes in a portable handbag sized compact with mirror and hidden applicator.

If your problem is grey there’s Zero Grey Temporary Root Concealer Spray that covers 9 shade levels and a temporary root concealer magnetic powder, which like the one for blondes, comes in its own compact and is ideal for those on the go. Available from Superdrug stores nationwide.

TRICK OR TREAT

Treat your skin to the Body Shop’s new decadent body care range Vanilla Pumpkin. The four lovely products are pure skin indulgence and just the thing for skin that’s had too much sun or is dehydrated due to the summer weather. The range includes a luxurious body butter, a soap-free shower gel, lavish hand cream and a shimmer mist. Don’t wait until October to pamper yourself – available now at The Body Shop in Briggate and in Leeds Station.

SIMPLY THE BEST

The best simply gets better with Clarins Double Serum. This 8th generation serum now stimulates the skin with five vital functions – oxygenation, regeneration, nutrition, hydration and protein. These elements do really show results making the skin look younger, firmer and toned. Ideal for all ages, skin backgrounds it is superb for sensitive skins. To hear more about the new Clarins Double Serum visit the Clarins counter in your favourite department store.

NATURAL CLEANSING

Northern Soup from Natural Sibericas is a great cleanser containing charcoal which attracts the dirt from your skin. Toxins stick to charcoal and makes it the perfect deep cleanser and detoxifier – and what’s more its completely natural. Available from selected Marks and Spencers stores.

HANG ON TO SUMMER..

If you are still in possession of a tan or just about to head off to some sunny shores on a late holiday then sometimes finding the right balance of nail polish and lipstick becomes a headache. From Paul and Joe comes a lovely pink nail polish (08) that will look good either with a tan and equally as perfect at parties, team it with their 204 lipstick and it will take you through the autumn.

Stila’s colour balm lipstick is also another summer/winter option as it protects and looks natural. Try Misty and Becky two shades again that will look good with a tan yet blend into those winter woollies.