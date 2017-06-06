I CAN’T GET THROUGH JUNE WITHOUT….

New Launches and Old Favourites for a beautiful summer

Whether getting beach-ready or wanting to look your best for that special occasion, wedding, the races or summer party then the beauty counters are loaded with new and exciting products to help you on your way.

MATCH YOUR MOOD

Make your bath or shower a real treat with Jo Malone’s Exfoliating Shower Gel in three fragrances designed to match your mood. This amazing gel smooths away dryness and impurities leaving you skin feeling soft, deliciously scented and primed to receive one of the range’s body creams. Available in Tantalising Lime, Basil and Mandarin; Enigmatic Pomegranate Noir and Vibrant Geranium and Walnut, it can create whatever mood you want. Pop into the Jo Malone boutique in the Victoria Quarter for this exclusive pampering product.

AGE WELL STRESS LESS

Whilst in the Victoria Quarter do pop into Neals Yard boutique. Here you will find a product perfect for reducing stress and making skin look younger and smoother. Frankincense intense lift serum harnesses the ancient power of frankincense, sustainably sourced from Oman, and over 15 years of Neals Yard Remedies research. This magic serum helps you stress less by promoting a sense of well being too as you use it as its aroma helps emotional stress melt away. Just the thing for the bride-to-be and her mum!

PERFECTLY POLISHED

If you haven’t tried Nailberry then you should. This polish colours and keeps your nails healthy using L’Oxygene which allows air and moisture to pass through the polish which keeps the nails healthy. The new summer collection of this breathable polish has some great colours for every summer event from pinks and nudes to shades of hot pinks and punchy reds perfect for holiday hotspots. Available exclusively from Harvey Nichols, Leeds or from www.nailberry.co.uk

CITRUS CLEAN

If you loved Liz Earls Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser in Grapefruit and Patchouli then you will be glad to know its back in store again by public demand and you can find it in the Victoria Quarter Liz Earl boutique. Almost like a mini facial every time you use it, it gives a fresh zesty feel and its rich cream formulate takes away all the grime of the day.

NATURAL BOTTLED ENERGY

Neom Organics Natural Energy Burst Eau de Parfum supports both body and mind. The brand’s first perfume is is a powerful, well being boost from complex essential oil blends. Its crisp and invigorating blending grapefruit and sparkling lemon with a hint of rosemary. A one hundred per cent natural scent it both scents the skin and gives a potent burst of energy, helping to revive the body and power your day. Available from the lovely new Neom Store in Victoria Gate this is a scent to make you feel good.

FULL BLOWN SHINE

Want fuller, more voluptuous lips then new Chubby Plump and Gloss is a must for your beauty kit. It gives a high-shine gloss that makes lips appear fuller, smoother and more plumped. Just twist up to plump up and apply – no mirror required. It refreshes as soon as you apply and the shine adds a layer of dimension to the lips. Available in eight wearable shades from nudes to violets and creams to pearls there’s something for every lip wardrobe.

Fresh and long lasting Bobbi Brown’s Skin Foundation Cushion Compact SPF 35 is perfect for the summer. This weightless, soft-focus liquid foundation delivers and instant glow and is packed with skin boosting ingredients. Multi-tasking it also rejuvenates and re-energises the skin, whilst protecting it with a moisture-infused anti-polution barrier and high level SPF. In 9 shades it comes in a portable compact thats great for touching up or travel.

MAKEUP MELTDOWN

There’s some exciting new skincare products come from Urban Decay. Meltdown Makeup Remover comes in three formulas and removes even the most stubborn products. It dissolves makeup in one swipe there’s no rubbing or tugging at the skin. It’s powerful and gentle, ideal for travel and doesn’t leave the skin greasy. We love the Meltdown Makeup Remover Dissolving Spray just spray on a cotton wool ball and one wipe takes it all away.

Rehab Makeup Prep is their new pore refining peel with 9 plant extracts. This easy to use peel off mask draws out impurities and reduces the appearance of pore size. Just apply to T zone and leave then gently peel off. Also in the Rehab range is Lip Love with shea butter, coconut oil it smooths and moisturises and has an addictive coconut-mint flavour.

A NUTRITIOUS COLLECTION

From Estee Lauder comes a new product collection Micro-Algae. The collection helps free skin of impurities and pollution caused by urban life. It instantly reveals a natural healthy looking glow with refined iores whilst balancing and purifying the skin. The range consists of a Pore Purifying Cleansing Jelly, Pore Minimising Cleansing Bar, Pore Minimising Shake Tonic and a Minimising Hydra Lotion.