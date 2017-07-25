OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NEW BEAUTY PRODUCTS

LET YOUR HAIR DOWN

There’s a limited edition Boho inspired collection from Paul Mitchell. These summer essentials create just the look you want whether its festivals or holidays. To refresh and boost there’s a Stay Strong Hold Spray to give the ultimate style support with humidity resistant ingredients that helps prevent frizz and fly-away plus a Dry Wash that leaves hair looking and feeling fresh with a clean scene with Hot Off The Press that protects damage from heat styling and a super skinny serum that leaves hair silky, shiny and frizz free. Also in the collection there’s a limited edition paddle brush and sculpting brush. Visit www.paul-mitchell.co.uk to find your nearest stockists.

EYES RIGHT

Chanel’s new Ombre Premiere Eye Collection is a new vision collection in eye shadows that’s all about contrast. It’s intuitive, elegant and bold. It’s been created to encourage women adopt a mix and match attitude towards their shadows for maximum effect. Layer powder eye shadows over cream ones or be daring and use a glitter one over a cream. Call into your nearest department store to see and try this amazing collection.

SOS FOR SKINS

From Clarins come three masks that are made to beautify summer skin. There’s an SOS Pure Rebalancing mask that calms, purifies oily and combination skin. SOS Hydra is perfect for summer. It restores the natural moisture to skin and helps natural hydration caused by sun, travel and climate. My favourite is SOS Comfort mask pure bliss for dry or normal skins as it nourishes and softens and gives skin a supple feel.

B LOVELY

We love the new Bee Lovely All Over Balm is perfect for getting dry knees and elbows bee-utifully soft for the summer sun. The all over balm is perfect for keeping skin so soft and for patches of damaged skin whilst for ultra sensitive areas of skin its a boon. From the Bee Lovely collection, this dermatologically tested Soil Association certified organic balm is made with uplighting orange essential oil and nourishing beeswax. And remember every sale of Bee Lovely All Over Balm creates a home for over 500 bees. Also in the collection is a body butter, hand cream, hand wash and lots more lovely goodies. Available from the lovely people at the Neal’s Yard Remedies boutique in the Victoria Quarter.

RADIANT AND BRONZED

Take your glow where ever you go with Double Wear Highlighting Cushion Stick and Double Wear Radiant Bronze Cushion Stick from Estee Lauder. The Highlighting Cushion Stick gives an all over soft-focus effect whilst the Radiant Bronze Cushion Stock adds a sun kissed glow on the go. Easy to apply and above all portable these are two makeup wonders you can’t afford to be without.