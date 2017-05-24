HOLLYWOOD HITS

A CELEBRATION OF MGM MUSICALS

John Wilson’s superstar orchestra returns to Leeds Town Hall on Thursday 7 December with their new show ‘A Celebration of the MGM Film Musicals’. The orchestra has established an international reputation performing repertoire from the golden era of Hollywood and Broadway musicals and music for the big screen. Joined by guest soloists and for the first time on tour the John Wilson Chorus, the John Wilson Orchestra’s joyous celebration of the MGM film musicals is an evening not to be missed.

The sumptuous sounds of the MGM Studio Orchestra will be revived by John Wilson and the John Wilson Orchestra featuring music from some of Hollywood’s best loved film musicals including Singin’ in the Rain, Show Boat, Annie Get Your Gun and The Bandwagon, amongst others.

Booking now open on 0113 376 0318