HEAVENS ABOVE

Hallelujah it's Sister Act

The all new critically acclaimed production of the hit musical SISTER ACT is coming to the AlhambraTheatre, Bradford from Monday 20 – Saturday 25 February.

Directed and choreographed by Craig Revel

Horwood, with musical supervision and arrangements by Tony Award-Winner Sarah Travis, this feelamazing show features dazzling dance routines and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco.

Joining the previously announced Alexandra Burke as ‘Deloris Van Cartier’ will be Joanna Francis as‘Michelle’, Joe Vetch as ‘Eddie’, Karen Mann as ‘Mother Superior’ and Liz Kitchen as ‘Sister MaryLazarus’.

Alexandra Burke will perform the role of ‘Deloris Van Cartier’ at all evening performances. At the matinee performances, the role of ‘Deloris Van Cartier’ will be played by Joanna Francis.

Alexandra Burke recently starred as ‘Rachel Marron’ in the national tour of The Bodyguard, a part she alsoplayed in the West End. She originally rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor. Her debut number one single Hallelujah sold over one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist. Burke’s first album, Overcome saw the release of her subsequent number one singles Bad Boys and StartWithout You. In 2011 she embarked on her first solo tour and was invited by Beyoncé to support her I Am…Tour.

To book call 01274 43200