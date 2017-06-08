A Spectacular Arena Musical

One night as Sara Jeffs was putting her 6 year old daughter to bed she got the idea for what is set to become one of the most exciting and spectacular new musicals of the decade.

For as Sara sat in her daughter’s bedroom waiting for her to fall sleep she started to reflect in the darkness about a time when the world was just beginning and from that moment the seed was sewn for Heaven and Earth the story of Adam and Eve and their fall from Paradise.

Sara, who lives near Mansfield, came to study in the UK from Connecticut in the mid 90’s and met her husband whilst studying at University.

“I have always loved music. Both my parents were musical. In fact music has always been a part of my life and for as long as I can remember I have had an emotional connection with music”, says Sara.

Sara began her song writing journey through writing poetry. “Turning my poems into songs just seemed the natural thing,” she recalls

“One particular night when all was still and I was waiting for my daughter to go to sleep I started thinking of the story of Adam and Eve and wondered what it would feel like to have paradise and then lose it”

And so the idea for Sara’s first musical was born. Over the next five months she started to create songs “My husband, David, who is a musician, was the only one I shared them with. Then David started to share the music with other people and musicians and their reaction was overwhelming so the project began to grow and grow.”

Now Sara’s musical Heaven on Earth is set for a UK arena tour, which will include Leeds from 9th-12th February 2018.

“It’s so exciting now to see my script coming to life in Heaven on Earth. This brand new musical, and its original emotive songs will resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds, and stay with the audience long after they see the show”.

Heaven on Earth will be one of the most spectacular musicals ever staged on an arena tour. It’s an exhilarating story of love, loss and redemption telling the story of Adam and Eve and their fall from paradise.

It will be a spectacularly staged musical with a whole host of special effects including, fire, water and animaltronics.

Heading the cast will be Kerry Ellis (Wicked) and Hugh Maynard (Miss Saigon) and featuring the voice of Russell Watson.

Heaven on Earth comes to the First Direct Arena from 9-12 February. Tickets are now available from www.seetickets.com

