HANDEL’S MESSIAH AT THE TOWN HALL

The Ultimate Christmas Choral Piece

Leeds Philharmonic Chorus joins forces with the International Baroque Players to perform Handel’s Messiah at Leeds Town Hall on Saturday 10 December.

Composed in 1741, Handel’s Messiah is an oratorio in three parts portraying Christ as the world’s saviour. The work features the very popular Hallelujah Chorus which was used in the soundtrack to the 2008 film My Best Friend’s Girl and the 1999 film Runaway Bride. Handel’s Messiah is one of the best loved musical events of the Christmas season.

Conducted by David Hill from the harpsichord, Leeds Philharmonic Chorus will be joined by internationally acclaimed soloists, soprano Ruth Jenkins-Róbertsson, counter-tenor James Hall, tenor Andrew Tortise and baritone Philip Smith.

Leeds Philharmonic Society has over 125 singing members regularly performing concerts at Leeds Town Hall. In recent years the Chorus has recorded works such as Stanford’s Stabat Mater and Te Deum for Chandos, Walton’s Gloria and Belshazzar’s Feast for Naxos and Messiah for CMI Records. As well as performing concerts in Leeds Town Hall, the Chorus has performed in many other prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall, the Liszt Academy (Budapest) and Stephansdom (Vienna).

For tickets call the Box Office on 0113 376 0318