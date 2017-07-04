GET READY TO DANCE IN THE AISLES

The 10th Anniversary Tour of Dreamboats and Petticoats

Inspired by the multi-million selling albums, the Olivier Award nominated musical, Dreamboats and Petticoats, returns to Leeds Grand Theatre from 10 July to 15 July 2017 .

Celebrating 10 years on tour, the highly emotive musical set in 1961, tells the story of young musicians Norman and Bobby who are competing to win a national song writing competition and, more importantly, the attention of the gorgeous Sue! But when Bobby discovers that shy Laura is no slouch on the piano, love and rock‘n’roll fame beckons.

From the writers behind TV Classics ‘Goodnight Sweetheart’, ‘Birds of a Feather’, ‘The New Statesmen’ and ‘Shine on Harvey Moon’, the West End sell-out show features classic tracks from Roy Orbison, The Shadows, Eddie Cochran, Billy Fury, and many more from music’s golden era. Hits include ‘Let’s Dance’, ‘To Know Him Is to Love Him’, ‘Bobby’s Girl’, ‘Little Town Flirt’, ‘Runaround Sue’, ‘Happy Birthday Sweet 16’, ‘Great Pretender’, ‘C’mon Everybody’ and ‘Let’s Twist Again’.

To Book Call: Box Office on 0844 848 2700



