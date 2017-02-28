GET LIT UP AT THE LIGHT

A new night and day concept

On Saturday 4th March as part of a series of events scheduled to re-launch The Light into a new ‘Day and Night’ concept, , The Light will be hosting fun activities for visitors of all ages, to highlight the centre as the go-to leisure destination in Leeds for both the day and night time.

The all encompassing event will explore sound, movement, colour and light, with specially commissioned interactive theatre pieces for children. Part science, part make-believe adventure, the event will be a high energy, engaging session for all involved from the day through to the night.

From 12 noon there will be music, theatre and dance performances and drop in hula- hoop sessions throughout the day, alongside musical statue hula hoop games led by fun character Spinderella. Plus, a multi-sensory interactive installation that both children and adults will enjoy.

As the day continues from 4.30pm to 6.30pm there will be music from DJ James Cusack and live presenting from your favourite radio hosts, Adam Danny and JoJo, accompanied by a choreographed LED hula show. The Main Event from 6:30pm will be the big focus – the result of four months of hard work and an investment of over £1 million to produce; ‘The Light Show’.

The day will culminate with a pop-up light bar serving drinks and cocktails from Tiger Tiger.

The highlight for the evening activity will be focused on a live performance from chart topping artist, JP Cooper who will be singing his famous track, September Song.