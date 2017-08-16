GET INTO LEEDS FESTIVAL FOR FREE

BE AN OXFAM VOLUNTEER

Oxfam is now recruiting volunteers for Leeds Festival on 25-27 August, where world-class music acts such as Eminem, Haim, Major Lazer and Korn will be headlining.

In working three shifts over five days, Oxfam volunteers have time to catch legendary live performances and join revellers in soaking up the festival vibes – without having to buy a ticket. What’s more, volunteers camp in a secure designated workers field with clean showers and a 24-hour catering service. Volunteers work as stewards or campaigners, or help staff an on-site Oxfam shop.

Oxfam is paid by Leeds Festival for volunteers’ time, raising essential money for the charity to carry out its work fighting poverty and suffering around the world.



George Upcott, Oxfam’s Head of Festivals, said: “Being a volunteer at festivals is a music lover’s dream. You do three shifts at each event, and off duty you’re free to enjoy yourself like any other festival-goer.



“Oxfam volunteers also get special perks. They camp in a secure field with showers, loos, phone charging, a chill-out marquee, free tea and coffee and meals. We give everyone training including professional skills, like customer relations, which employers value in the real world.



“Best of all, everyone receives a warm welcome and meets a great bunch of like-minded individuals. Volunteering at a festival either as a campaigner, steward or in an on-site Oxfam shop is the perfect way to have a great time and help Oxfam fight poverty around the world.”



Volunteer steward Tamsin Harding, 26, first volunteered at Camp Bestival a few years ago. She went by herself but said: “I instantly made friends before I’d even set up my tent, and it’s remained that way ever since. The experience made me realise that I’m good at engaging with crowds and lifting the mood of tired festival-goers. It highlighted my administration and organisational skills, which I now use in my job working for a yearly arts fringe event.”



An Oxfam festival volunteer steward is there to keep people safe and provide information and advice to festival-goers. Typical jobs include welcoming visitors, checking tickets and wristbands, managing access to stages, and monitoring crowd levels. Our stewards become the face of the festival and look after all areas, including arenas, gates and campsites.



Other festival volunteers staff on-site Oxfam shops or talk about current Oxfam campaigns like Stand as One with refugees, helping draw attention to urgent issues.

Oxfam festival volunteers are asked to pay a deposit for a ticket, which is fully reimbursed within a month. Volunteers also have the opportunity to transfer their deposit to work at Bestival in Dorset if they would like to volunteer again.



All applicants must be aged 18 or over at the festival. Apply online here:

http://www.oxfam.org.uk/Stewarding





