GANGSTA GRANNY AT THE GRAND

Watch out for the criminal crunching mastermind

It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny. There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake; it’s going to be so boring! But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny.

Gangsta Granny is based on the book of the same name written by comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams who said of the production: “What a fantastic show! Superb! And so much better than the book!”

Gangsta Granny is a family show suitable for those aged 5 to 105. It’s laugh out loud funny whilst being very moving and takes an honest look at family relationships.

Gangsta Granny is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Wednesday 3rd to Sunday 7th May

To book call Box Office on 0844 848 2700