WEST END HIT FOR THE ALHAMBRA

Hot on the heels of a record breaking, critically acclimaed West End run, comes the new production of Funny Girl, starring Olivier Award winning Sheridan Smith as Fanny Brice.

Funny girl brought global fame to Barbra Streisand 50 years ago, boasting some of the most iconic songs in film and theatre history including People and Don’t Rain on My Parade.

Half a century later the West End production comes to Bradford Alhambra. The iconic musical tells the story of Fanny Brice, who vocal talents and comedy ability see her rise from Brooklyn music hall singer to Broadway Star.

Funny Girl – The Musical at at Bradford Alhambra from Tuesday 6 June to Saturday 10 June. For tickets call 01274 432000