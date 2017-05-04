FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

MOSCOW PHILHARMONIC AT TOWN HALL

The sensational Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra performs an all-Russian programme of Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Mussorgsky at Leeds Town Hall on Saturday 13 May.

Under the baton of Yuri Simonov, the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra performs the Suite from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, now the world’s most frequently performed ballet. Swan Lake was the first ballet with development and continuity in the music as well as on stage and is now recognised as the greatest and most recognised ballet score ever. Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 3 is the last piano concerto from the composer, and is renowned as being one of the most challenging pieces in the standard classical piano repertoire. It featured in the 1996 film Shine, where the main character suffers a breakdown whilst practising the piece for a competition. Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition was written to depict a visit to an art gallery, viewing ten of Victor Hartmann’s paintings. The ten pieces are linked by Promenade movements and the whole piece was orchestrated by Ravel in 1922.

Conductor, Yuri Simonov, has been the musical director of the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra since 1998, and through his commitment it has since flourished into one of the world’s greatest orchestras. Simonov has conducted much standard operatic repertoire by Verdi, Wagner and Tchaikovsky, as well as orchestral staples by Mozart, Beethoven and Shostakovich. He has also been an advocate for contemporary Soviet and Russian music, promoting works by younger Soviet and Russian composers. He has also guest conducted the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra and was musical director of the Belgian National Orchestra.

Soloist Freddy Kempf is one of today’s most successful pianists, performing to sell-out audiences all over the world. Exceptionally gifted with an unusually broad repertoire, Freddy has built a unique reputation as an explosive and physical performer not afraid to take risks as a serious, sensitive and profoundly musical artist. He made his concerto debut with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of 8, and has maintained a strong relationship with the orchestra ever since. He has worked with many international orchestras, such as the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, the Russian State Symphony Orchestra and the Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra. Catch him play some of the world’s hardest piano repertoire with ease in this concert – you won’t want to miss it.

