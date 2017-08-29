FROM PAGE TO STAGE

Adaptation of a best selling novel

Direct from the West End, this haunting tale of friendship follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Based on the bestselling novel, The Kite Runner begins in Afghanistan, a divided country on the verge of war where two childhood friends are about to be torn apart.

Its a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither boy can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever.

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini has been adapted for the stage by Matthew Spangler and is at The Quarry Theatre of West Yorkshire Playhouse from Tuesday 19-23 September. To book call 0113 213 7700.