FLOWER POWER

Otley Gears Up for the Big way

Otley in Bloom is preparing the town as it gets ready to fly the flag for Yorkshire in this year’s Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Britain in Bloom Finals competition.

Otley in Bloom is one of 79 finalists vying to win a coveted Gold medal and be crowned one of the cleanest, greenest and most beautiful places in the UK.

On Wednesday August 2, Otley in Bloom will lead RHS Britain in Bloom judges on a tour of their area. The winners will be announced at the Britain in Bloom awards ceremony in Llandudno, North Wales on October 27, 2017.

The group’s volunteers have been working with Prince Henry’s Grammar School to plant containers around the town, working with 3rd Otley Parish Brownies to prepare for the Parish Church Flower festival, supporting the work of the Community Payback Team to make sure the town is weeded and shrubbery pruned back, and supporting Otley Lions in the installation of their celebratory flowerbed in Wharfemeadows Park.

David Bellerby, Competition Co-ordinator said “It is so fantastic just how many groups, businesses and individuals are rising to the challenge of showing off our town on a national stage”

Otley in Bloom has also organised event as part of its bid to win the coveted crown including Open Gardens on Sunday 25 June.

You can visit seven hand-picked private gardens in Otley to get inspiration, or simply soak up the atmosphere of being in a beautiful space. Cream teas will be available in two of the gardens.

Tickets are now on sale at Courtyard Planters, 9 Westgate, Otley, LS21 3AT. Tel 01943 462390. Tickets are also available to purchase on the day at Newlands, 131a Bradford Road or Park House, Wharfemeadows Park, Farnley Lane. Tickets cost £3 per person or £5 for a family ticket. Money raised will be split between Friends of Otley Lido and Otley in Bloom.