An exciting weekend for beer & cricket lovers this August...

Far Headingley Beer Festival

The first Far Headingley Beer Festival will take place on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th August (11am-11pm) at St Chad’s Parish Centre and is being organised by St Chad’s Broomfield Cricket Club.

They will be serving up beers from Yorkshire and Lancashire breweries, but if beer isn’t exactly your tipple they will also have an array of ciders, or a refreshing G&T, plus a prosecco bar and non-alcoholic drinks.

Food will be available both days from local street food vendors.

For entertainment, there will be live music on both days from some great local artists as well as cricket on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Families are welcome and there will be several activities for the little ones on Saturday afternoon.

The cricket club are using the event to raise funds for the building of a new modern pavilion. This will involve a significant investment and with fundraising events like this beer festival, sponsorship from local businesses and donations from individuals, the club hopes to be able to start work later next year on building the new pavilion which will benefit the local community and the club members for years to come.

Tickets are available on the door for £10 which includes 4 drinks vouchers, a festival glass and a programme. Children are free. There are also a limited number of early bird tickets available for only £8! Please visit www.stchadscc.com for details on how to purchase them.

For further information, please contact Paul on 07795 154444 or at paul@stchadscc.com.

St Chad’s Broomfield Cricket Club