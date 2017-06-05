CELBRATING DAHL'S CENTENARY

Boggis, Bunce and Bean, three greedy, smelly, horrid farmers hate the cunning Mr Fox.

Mr Fox is smart, clever and rather fantastic, but he doesn’t realise how determined the farmers are to get revenge. Can he hatch a plan to save his family and friends? Can they outrun the diggers and outsmart the farmers? And can rabbit shut up long enough not to give the game away?

Ronald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox is family fun at its finest. A juicy tale of greed, pride and power of friendship this production for Dahl’s centenary celebrations promises to be a theatrical feast with live music and songs and a real treat for the whole family.

The Fantastic Mr Fox comes to Bradford Alhambra from 27 June to 2 July. For tickets call 01274 432000

For tickets call: