THE FAMOUS BALLET CENTRAL

Spellbinding Performances come to Leeds

The renowned graduate performing company Ballet Central comes to The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds on Friday 28th April 2017 at 7.30 pmBallet Central gives audiences across the country the chance to see the company’s young and dynamic dancers who are on the cusp of their professional careers, showcasing newly-commissioned works and celebrated masterpieces by the dance industry’s top choreographer the repertoire for this year’s tour features Act 2 of Highland Fling by Matthew Bourne, Indigo Children by Royal Ballet artist-in-residence Liam Scarlett, and a new version of the ballroom scene from Romeo & Juliet by former English National Ballet’s Jenna Lee.

It also includes specially created works by Christopher Bruce and Malgorzata Dzierzon, as well as excerpts from Petipa’s La Bayadere. The tour will also feature a scene from Dracula, choreographed by Michael Pink from the original production directed by Christopher Gable in 1996.

Tickets available from The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre at Northern Ballet