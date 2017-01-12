Godber Classic at Wakefield Theatre Royal

The John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield are tackling ‘empty nest syndrome’ this spring with brand new comedy The Empty Nesters’ Club from Wednesday 25 January to Saturday 4 February.

Former Hollyoaks regular Jane Hogarth will take the lead role as newly bereft mum Vicky Barret, whose daughter has recently flown the nest for university in London. Vicky prepares for the inaugural meeting of her new support group – the titular Empty Nesters’ Club – by reflecting on the upheaval of letting go of her not-so-little girl.

Over-protective dad Phil and newly liberated daughter Mollie are played by Rob Angell and Josie Morley respectively, who both recently toured with The John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield in NHS drama This Might Hurt.

The Empty Nesters’ Club generated much interest from early presentations with the East Riding Theatre in Beverley in 2016. This finished version will be directed by John for the UK tour.

To book call the Box Office on 01924 211 311