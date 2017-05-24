The team behind the Indie food festival have recently announced a brand new project: EatNorth, a weekly food fair at the North Brewing Co taproom in Sheepscar. EatNorth will mark the first street food event that Leeds has seen in several years, and the first weekly event that the city has ever hosted, finally catching up with fellow Northern cities where such weekly events are increasingly popular. From Saturday 17 June, North Brewing Co brewers will host a rotating line-up of street food traders at their taproom, located just off North Street and only a short walk from well-known independents such as Belgrave Music Hall and The Reliance. This area is set to become a foodie hub, with bustling establishments like The Brunswick and Brewdog all within striking distance.