This Easter weekend Leeds is HopCity!

From April 15 to 15 Leeds’ Northern Monk Breweries welcomes some of the greatest cutting-edge breweries for a celebration of hops. HopCity is sponsored by US hop growing collective Yakima Chief, and is produced in association with Leeds Beer Week and Little Leeds Beer House. Beer lovers across the UK salivate at the prospect of UK debuts from breweries who rarely visit Europe, let alone the UK – HopCity will be one of the only places to try their utterly delicious beverages. A strong Scandinavian contingent will also be attending, including crowd pleasers Dry and Bitter and more debuts from Stigbergets and Alefarm. This stellar line-up is backed up by the likes of Manchester’s Cloudwater brewery (fresh from receiving the accolade of 5th best brewery in the world), local legends Magic Rock and big-time UK breweries Beavertown, The Kernel, Siren, Brewdog and Marble, plus several more on-trend UK breweries and a local contingent curated by Leeds Beer Week. The festival aims to be the first European festival to focus solely on hops and hop-led beer styles. IPAs feature heavily, of course – think Session IPAs, Double IPAs, Black IPAs, Belgian IPAs and some more left field examples like dry hopped sours, hoppy dark beers and other delights. In particular, people will be gunning for the Hop City official beer! Produced in collaboration with Cloudwater brewery, this limited edition IPA showcases some of the best hops available and has been produced especially for the festival.

Tickets – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hop-city-2017-tickets-30435405116