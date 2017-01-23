ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF MAGIC

Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic in Sensational Skating

Spectacular.

This Ultimate Disney Experience Featuring More than 50 Disney Characters

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the celebration

of the century at Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of

Magic. Produced by Feld Entertainment, this fanfare

production features more than 50 unforgettable Disney

stars, a sing-along score of melodious masterpieces,

stunning choreography, beautiful costumes and intricate

sets.

Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, sweetheart Minnie

Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy take to the ice with their friends

from beloved Disney movies that span decades from Pinocchio to

Frozen. Travel to the heart of Africa with Disney’s The Lion King,

come along for an adventure in friendship with the gang from

Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story and watch in amazement as Belle breaks

the Beast’s curse in the tale of Beauty and the Beast. Guests will

also enjoy a special appearance by royal sisters Anna and Elsa from

the number-one animated feature film of all time, Disney’s

Frozen. Enter the kingdom of Arendelle and journey up the

North Mountain with hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged

mountain-man Kristoff as they help the sisters discover that true

love conquers all.

Tickets for this monumental ice-skating spectacular,which is coming to Leeds on the 22nd March to 26th

March, are available at www.disneyonice.co.uk