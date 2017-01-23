ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF MAGIC
Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic in Sensational Skating
Spectacular.
This Ultimate Disney Experience Featuring More than 50 Disney Characters
Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the celebration
of the century at Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of
Magic. Produced by Feld Entertainment, this fanfare
production features more than 50 unforgettable Disney
stars, a sing-along score of melodious masterpieces,
stunning choreography, beautiful costumes and intricate
sets.
Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, sweetheart Minnie
Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy take to the ice with their friends
from beloved Disney movies that span decades from Pinocchio to
Frozen. Travel to the heart of Africa with Disney’s The Lion King,
come along for an adventure in friendship with the gang from
Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story and watch in amazement as Belle breaks
the Beast’s curse in the tale of Beauty and the Beast. Guests will
also enjoy a special appearance by royal sisters Anna and Elsa from
the number-one animated feature film of all time, Disney’s
Frozen. Enter the kingdom of Arendelle and journey up the
North Mountain with hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged
mountain-man Kristoff as they help the sisters discover that true
love conquers all.
Tickets for this monumental ice-skating spectacular,which is coming to Leeds on the 22nd March to 26th
March, are available at www.disneyonice.co.uk
