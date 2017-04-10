The Classic Story Comes to the Stage

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing the stage version of the film Dirty Dancing is back at Bradford Alhambra from Monday 1st May to Saturday 6th May.

See by millions across the globe this wordwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirts from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Featuring 35 hit songs including the iconic Time of My Life this is a sensational new production.

To book call the box office on 01274 432000