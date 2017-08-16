At The Bloomin Yorkshire Ball

Dance the night away at the Bloomin Yorkshire Ball at The Queens Hotel on 22nd September.

A registered charity whose sole aim is to raise awareness of organ donation and funds for Kidney Research, BloominYorkshire is supported by Sir Michael Parkinson, Kay Mellor, Brian Turner, Gabby Logan, Colson Smith, Ashley Jackson, Ryan Sidebottom, Michael Vaughn, Simon Grayson, Leeds Rhinos and the Kaiser Chiefs to name a few, as well as local authorities, NHS blood & transplant and prominent Yorkshire businesses

The ‘Bloomin Yorkshire Ball’ will be hosted by Harry Gration with entertainment by the Nightjars. For tickets and further information contact tricia@bloominyorkshire.co.uk