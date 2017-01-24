DANCE ON WITH ANTON AND ERIN

The nation's favourite ballroom couple

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple, Anton du Beke and Erin Boag when they return to the Alhambra Theatre with a thrilling new show, Swing Time on Tuesday and Wednesday 7 and 8 February. Featuring exciting new choreography, sparkling costumes and a sensational show band performing timeless music.

Ever since becoming professional partners in 1997, Anton and Erin have become one of the most well respected and highly sought after ballroom couples in the world. After winning numerous national and international competitions, they joined BBC’s new show Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 where they quickly became household names. Anton has gone on to appear in all thirteen series of the show and Erin participated in ten series before taking a step back from the competition prior to the birth of her son

.The dancing couple will be joined by their Strictly Come Dancing co-star, Lance Ellington who is known for his silky smooth voice and dynamic live performances.

On this tour, Anton and Erin will also be joined by the 25-piece Manchester Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe. The show will feature classic hits such as Guys and Dolls, Moondance, I Got Rhythm, I Could Have Danced All Night and many more.

After nearly twenty years of dancing together, this couple is better than ever. Accompanied on stage by six world class Ensemble Dancers, Anton and Erin will be sure to dazzle across the UK.

