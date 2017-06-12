DAD’S SPECIAL DAY

Great treats he's sure to love

Make sure June 18 is clearly marked on your calendar. That’s the day we give a big thank you to our dad. If you are struggling what to give dad and don’t want to fall into the socks and car cleaning kit then why not give him a gift that he can really pamper himself with. With more and more men using skincare and grooming products than ever before this is the ultimate father’s day gift.

Those lovely people at Lush have a special range of specially designed products for Dad’s big day including the Superdad Bath Bomb (see our main picture). Available singly or in a gift box there’s a wide choice. Choose from a range of Smugglers Soul products including shaving bars, face scrub and multipurpose creams, Modfather bubble bar with Brazilian orange oils or Stairway to Heaven soap that will really rock dad with a star lineup of bergamont, starfuit and rose.

LIGHT, DARK AND LIVELY

The two fragrances Desire and Lively in Leighton Denny’s Light and Dark Collection make a perfect gift for Father’s Day. They will be a constant reminder of you every time he wears them. Both fragrances are uni-sex so mum can dip in too. We like Lively with its sparkling citrus notes, warm spicy accord and sandalwood base. Available on line from LD-Boutique.com.

GROOMING ESSENTIALS

From the sport-obsessed to the DIY fanatics to the ultimate cool guy Clarins has the perfecting grooming essentials kit that is sure to become indispensable to every dad this Father’s Day. The Grooming Essentials Kit contains four of Clarins best selling men’s products: Super Moisture Balm, Smooth Shave, Shampoo and Shower and Exfoliating Cleanser housed in a sleek navy washbag. Alternatively we are sure he will love Smooth Shave foaming gel, Super Moisture Gel to give him a smooth nice to be near skin or the 2 in 1 Exfoliating Deep Cleanser.

SUPERCHARGE HIS SKIN

Clinique for Men has a new miracle product that dads of any age will love. The Maximum Hydrator Activated Water-Gel Concentrate attracts and binds moisture to the skin for optimal moisture retention and a stronger moisture barrier. Instantly absorbed, it leaves skin feeling soothed, comfortable and fresh with zero tacky residue.

Alternatively we are sure he’d love Anti-Fatique Eye Gel in its roll on applicator, Charcoal Face Wash a gel cleanser that delivers a deep pore cleanse or the 2 in 1 skin hydrator and beard conditioner.

PURE INDULGENCE

Vodka on the Rocks is Kilian’s new temptation: a feeling of vodka cooled by ice. In order to create this icy sensation of vodka on the rocks they have combined cold spices with aldehydes. Launched in 2012 to celebrate the opening of Kilian’s first boutique in Moscow this fragrance is part of the Addictive State of Mind Collection. Available exclusively from Harvey Nichols in Leeds.