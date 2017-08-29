The smash-hit musical comes to the Grand

Crazy For You, the Gershwin brothers high-energy, high-kicking and gloriously glamorous feel-good musical, is set to run at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday 29th August 2017 for one week only.

Starring Olivier Award-nominees Tom Chambers (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing, Casualty) and Charlotte Wakefield (Sophie in ‘Mamma Mia!’, Truly Scrumptious in ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’), and Love Island presenter Caroline Flack (Strictly Come Dancing, The X Factor), Crazy For You is a celebration of the great Broadway musicals and features many memorable tracks, including ‘I Got Rhythm’, ‘They Can’t Take That Away From Me’, ‘Nice Work If You Can Get It’ and ‘Embraceable You’.

A tale of mistaken identities, plot twists, heartbreak and happiness, the national tour has been produced by the Watermill Theatre and directed by Artistic Director, Paul Hart.

