COMPELLING NEW DANCE

THE STANLEY & AUDREY BURTON THEATRE'S NEW SEASON

The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds has launched a new season of dance for spring 2017. It will open with the return of Company Chameleon, performing at the theatre for the first time since 2013, and feature debut visits from Sardoville, Rosie Kay Dance Company and new company Umanoove recently launched by Didy Veldman.

Company Chameleon brings Witness to the theatre on Thursday 23 March 2017, which portrays how loved ones cope when mental health problems take hold of someone close, Witness combines a rich mix of dance styles to create a view of mental health that is touching, sad, funny and absurd all at the same time. The performance also includes Words Unspoken, a short and dynamic opening piece exploring the secrets of the six dancers on stage.

Sardoville presents A Matter of Impression on Tuesday 18 April 2017. Demonstrating a unique style, “Sardovillian theatre” deconstructs the production bringing the backstage into view. Two separate dance pieces are intertwined, as a new work by internationally acclaimed Luca Silvestrini and a reworking of the company’s The Dancing Plague are blended together with choreographed set and costume changes.

On 26 April 2017 international dance artist Didy Veldman brings her new company Umanoove to Leeds with The Happiness Project. Best known in the UK for her productions for Rambert and Northern Ballet (Carmen, A Street Car Named Desire), Veldman’s new work focuses on society’s endless search for fulfilment. The piece has been made in collaboration with celebrated violinist and composer Alexander Balanescu, who will perform live alongside the dancers.

Rosie Kay Dance Company presents MK ULTRA on 9 May 2017, a high energy, supercharged mix of dance, music and imagery inspired by the bizarre realm of mind control conspiracies. A thrilling new work from the choreographer of the hit film Sunshine on Leith and the five star award-winning 5 SOLDIERS, MK ULTRA will challenge your perceptions as it delves deep into the world of the Illuminati.

In addition, Northern Ballet will also host Expressions on 5 and 6 July 2017. This sharing brings together community and professional inclusive dance groups giving talented disabled dancers the chance to showcase their skills to an audience on a professional stage. More information on these performances will be available soon, see theatreleeds.com for updates.

The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre’s spring season is an excellent opportunity to see new and thought-provoking dance performed in a local intimate setting. Tickets from the box office on 0113 220 8008 or in person at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Northern Ballet, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7PA.