COME DANCING

To take a film and turn it into a stage musical is always a risky business. Sometimes it works and sometimes it does not.

In the case of Strictly Ballroom, its only the electrifying choreography, glitzy costumes and excellently designed set that pull it through. The musical struggles at times hanging between a tribute nostalgia and a rather dated, predictable piece of musical theatre.

Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom may have wooed in the cinema, but his stage version is shallow and loaded with a myriad of under-developed characters.

To anyone like myself, who lived and worked in Australia for most of the 80’s– the plot is a huge joke. With most Aussie’s preferring country music and line dancing, you’d have to travel a long way to find a ballroom dancing following – and I mean a long way.

Set in the 80’s in Australia, it’s a rather cheesy plot. Amateur ballroom dancer Scott upsets Australia’s national federation by coming up with his own steps in a competition and infuriating his partner who vows never to dance with him again.

It’s here the rags to riches story kicks in when plain Jane, Fran, a pupil at Scott’s formidable mother’s school, suggests they become partners.

In less than it takes to change into a pair of sparkling high heels and develop the spray tan she and Scott are preparing for the Pan Pacific Grand Prix and falling in love. En route we take a diverse route to Fran’s father’s house, inhabited by a group of Spanish Flamenco dancers, stuck in the early 50’s migrants to Australia mode, who just happen to know the Paso Doble. The predictable happens, all ends happily and everyone keeps on dancing.

Drew McOnie’s choreography is both artistically and technically amazing with high energy numbers executed as stunningly as the ballroom and Flamenco routines.

As Scott, Sam Lips is a talented dancer and singer but at times not utterly convincing whilst Gemma Sutton’s Fran ticks all the right boxes. She’s so wonderfully innocent and manages to make the transgression from ugly duckling to swan effortlessly.

Strictly Ballroom’s cast are all exceptionally talented singer-dancer-actors but Charlotte Gooch as Tina Sparkle is outstanding in every way.

Strictly Ballroom is a show that will leave you with a great feel good factor and maybe inspire you to take up the art just for the hell of it – or, to loose a few of those Christmas pounds!

The production runs until 21st January