CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN

Two evenings of thrills and spills

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Leeds Town Hall

Experience an extraordinary collection of short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival at Leeds Town Hall on Thursday 2 February and Friday 3 February.

Follow the expeditions of some of today’s most incredible adventurers, see amazing footage of adrenaline packed action sports and be inspired by thought-provoking pieces shot from the far-flung corners of the globe.

Highlights on Thursday 2 February include:

Metronomic High above the Gorges du Verdon in France, a skilful blend of artists and high-level balancing athletes play a high energy symphony devoted to risk. The musicians, little accustomed to such hair-raising exposure, dive head-first into extreme situations.

Young Guns Meet the new faces of climbing: 15-year-old Ashima Shiraishi and 16-year-old Kai Lightner. First up, the impressive pair tackle one of the largest caves in Europe, Hanshelleren in Norway, a sprawling granite cathedral with 260 feet of overhanging climbing capped by a 160-foot headwall.

Dog Power Get a rare view into the world of dog-powered sports and the special bond that forms between dogs and their humans as they live, work and play together. Wannabe musher Kale Casey buys an eight-week-old Siberian Husky puppy called Misty, determined to become a world champion canicross and skijor racer.

Four Mums In A Boat When four middle-aged working British mums announced they wanted to row the Atlantic Ocean, their families thought they had lost their minds. This is the inspirational tale of how four women from Yorkshire became the oldest all-female crew to row across any ocean.

Highlights on Friday 3 February include:

The Super Salmon This film uses the journey of one particularly determined king salmon, plus the animated and passionate narration of fisherman and activist Mike Wood, to illustrate the importance of the Alaska’s Susitna River to the area’s wildlife, tourism, economy and lifestyle.

Doing It Scared Eighteen years after a catastrophic accident left him partially paralysed, climber Paul Pritchard returns to the Totem Pole in Tasmania to find out if he has recovered enough to finish the climb. It’s a film about determination and acceptance, patience and humility, grace, and ultimately, freedom.

Give Me Five Join a madcap group of French free falling flyers as they try to perform the aerial stunt of a lifetime in the Chamonix valley. Uplifting.

Locked In Deep in Papua New Guinea’s rainforest, a team of kayakers attempt a committing 13-day first descent in one of the most remote corners of the world. This daunting 40km section of the Beriman River is lined with sheer limestone walls, so the only way out is to ride to the ocean…

Tickets for the Banff Mountain Film Festival on Thursday 2 February and Friday 3 February at Leeds Town Hall are only available from the Box Office on 0113 376 0318.