CELEBRATE WITH TWIGGY

The M&S Archives 5th Birthday

Fashion legend Twiggy will be joining the M&S Company Archive in Leeds to celebrate its fifth birthday in style.

Visitors to the M&S Company Archive are invited see the style icon and engage in conversation with her about her career in a special one-off event Twiggy: 50 Years in Fashion to mark five years since the Marks in Time exhibition opened its doors to the public and five years since the launch of Twiggy for M&S Woman.

The event will take place on Friday 7th April, from 2pm till 4pm at The Michael Marks Building on University of Leeds’ Western Campus. It will feature original items from M&S during the swinging 60s, as well as giving a preview of Twiggy’s new capsule collection designed for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer 2017, which is set to launch on 18th April.

Katharine Carter, M&S Company Archivist, said: “Our fifth birthday is a special milestone for us, M&S and the people of Leeds and we wanted to celebrate with a unique event that we know will excite our visitors and highlight some of the really special moments in the company’s history.

“We are delighted to be celebrating our birthday celebrations with Twiggy and it is an exciting opportunity to showcase some of the fashion gems that have made up her collection over the years, whilst exploring the fascinating history of fashion at M&S. The event is definitely one not to be missed and we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to the M&S Company Archive.”

Registration is essential by visiting https://marksintime.marksandspencer.com/whats-on/Twiggy. Tickets are free but places are limited and strictly on a first come, first served basis and a minimum donation of £1 per ticket will go to Breast Cancer Now. Demand is expected to be high so those interested should register early to avoid disappointment.

As part of the birthday celebrations, an exclusive fashion show will be held at the M&S Company Archive on Saturday 8th April in collaboration with Twiggy. By invitation only, fashionistas will have the chance to see Twiggy’s 18th collection for the first time along with retro gems on the catwalk.

The free show will feature M&S fashion from the 1930s right up to the present day. Bringing fashion styles of the past to life, the M&S fashion show will showcase items from glamorous gowns of the 30s right through to 70s flares and 80s power dressing. The show will also feature the styles and trends of Twiggy to curate her new collection for the retailer and key pieces from the latest M&S Collection will be showcased on the catwalk, in partnership with Breast Cancer Now.