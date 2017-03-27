CELEBRATE TWENTY GLORIOUS YEARS

LORD OF THE DANCE COMES TO THE GRAND

Fresh from hugely successful runs in the West End, Broadway, Europe and the Southern Hemisphere, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games continues to thrill audiences around the globe with its mix of dance and music that fuses the traditional with the contemporary in a classic tale. It hot foots into Leeds Grand Theatre this week for one week only.

Celebrating 20 years since he debuted Lord of the Dance, the tour is produced, choreographed and directed by Michael Flatley and will star his protégés James Keegan, Morgan Comer and Matthew Smith. The show is produced, choreographed and directed by Michael Flatley.

“I’m blown away by the remarkable talent and abilities of the great cast we’ve gathered,” says Flatley. “And I’m delighted to return to the UK where we started out 20 years ago” says Flatley.

With all the precision and thrills of the original, Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games features new staging, cutting edge technology, new costumes and choreography, world champion acrobats and 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers all directed by Michael Flatley.

With new music by composer Gerard Fahy, this latest iteration combines the best of tradition with all the excitement of new music and dance.

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games is at Leeds Grand Theatre

from Tuesday 28th March to Sunday 2nd April

To Book Call Box Office on 0844 848 2700