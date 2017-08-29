CARNIVAL HISTORY

Celebrate the story of Leeds West Indian Carnival

The Queen of Chapeltown tells the story of the Leeds West Indian Carnival.

In the Quarry Theatre of West Yorkshire Playhouse a company of professional actors and community participants come together to share and celebrate the story of the birth of Leeds West Indian Carnival.

Woven from his hand accounts collected by Colin Grant, curated by Burt Caesar and directed by Associate Director Amy Leach, The Queen of Chapeltown, follows the stories of those who campaigned, sewed and danced their way to the first carnival in 1967 and of one woman’s journey to become a carnival queen.

Queen of Chapeltown takes place from 12-15 September with a post show discussion on 14 September.

To book call 0113 213 7700