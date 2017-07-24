BRONTE CLASSIC AT THE GRAND

A New Adaptation of This Classic Materpiece

In the year that marks the 170th anniversary of the first publication of Jane Eyre, this highly acclaimed co-production between the National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic will feature Nadia Clifford as Jane Eyre and Tim Delap as Rochester.

Telling the story of one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfillment, Charlotte Brontë’s story of the trailblazing Jane is as inspiring as ever. From her beginnings as a destitute orphan, Jane Eyre’s spirited heroine faces life’s obstacles head-on, surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal before taking the ultimate decision to follow her heart.

Director Sally Cookson said: ‘Adapting a novel for the stage is a challenging prospect – especially when that novel is cited as many people’s favourite of all time. It is always daunting when you’re working on a story which everyone knows so well because you want to surprise and maybe challenge people’s expectations without losing any of the things which make them like the story in the first place.

“I didn’t actually read the novel until I was in my early twenties and I remember thinking while I read it: ‘this is a clarion cry for equal opportunities for women, not a story about a passive female who will do anything for her hunky boss.’ I was struck by how modern Jane seemed – her spirit and strong will, her peculiar and brilliant mind striving for personal freedom to be who she is, lashing out against any constraint that prevents her from being herself. She was exactly the sort of person I wanted to be.”

Jane Eyre is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Monday 31st July to Saturday 5th August 2017

