THE BRITISH QUEEN OF BLUES

ELKIE BROOKS AT THE GRAND

Eighties singer/song-writer and Brit Award nominee, Elkie Brooks, is set to appear at Leeds Grand Theatre on Sunday 29th April 2018 for one night only.

Originally with the bands Dada and Vinegar Joe, the husky voiced Brooks made her name as a solo artist in the late seventies and eighties, releasing hit singles including ‘Pearl’s a Singer’, ‘Lilac Wine’, ‘Don’t Cry Out Loud’, ‘Fool (If You Think It’s Over)’, and ‘No More the Fool’, and the top-selling album ‘Pearls’. By April 2012, Brooks had released more albums to reach the top 75 of the UK album chart than any other British female artist (later equalled by Kate Bush).

Elkie Brooks embarks on a UK-wide tour from July 2017 to coincide with the release her compilation album ‘Pearls – The Very Best Of’. The one-off event at Leeds Grand Theatre will see Brooks sing all her hits plus newly recorded material.

