BRITAINS GOT TALENT STARS SHINE

Classical Duo at the City Varieties

Welsh classical singers, Richard and Adam, are heading to Leeds for an intimate gig at City Varieties Music Hall.

The brothers found fame as finalists on Britain’s Got Talent where they famously sang The Impossible Dream taking them into the top three; The Impossible Dream was then the title of their No.1 album which spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the charts.

One of the most successful acts on BGT they are touring their shows of classical covers to Leeds for one night only on Saturday 25th March.

“We’re very excited to be playing Leeds and such a beautiful venue,” says Richard. “We’ve heard a lot about the City Varieties; what a delight to play a stage that has hosted so many greats over the last 150 years.”

Call Box Office on 0113 243 08 08