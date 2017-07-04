CALLING LEEDS YOUNGSTERS WITH TALENT

Breeze Has Talent has provided talented young people of Leeds with a platform since 2008 and this year we are teaming up with White Rose Centre to stage our live auditions on Saturday 15th July between 11am and 4pm.

The winner will perform in front of thousands of people at the Christmas Light Switch on in the Centre of Leeds as well as receiving £300 towards their performing careers, plus the offer of many other opportunities to perform around the city. Other finalists will also be switching on the Christmas Lights in smaller ceremonies all over Leeds.

Past competitors have gone on to perform around the world winning competitions and wowing audiences. Britain’s got Talent makes an annual call to the Breeze office when staging their auditions and you can follow the progress of last year’s winner of ‘Breeze has Talent,’ pictured above. Cole LC has made it through to Will.I.am’s team on ITV’s The VoiceKids screening now.

To get more information and to book your audition for the 2017 Breeze has Talent Competition please go to www.breezeleeds .org and complete the application form on the Breeze has Talent page to book your slot. www.breezeleeds.org/AboutBreeze/Pages/Breeze-has-Talent.aspx