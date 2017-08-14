Northern Ballet starts its new season with an adaptation of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas – John Boyne’s bestselling novel. This heart-breaking new production premièred in May 2017 and is the first full-length dance adaptation of this world-famous story. Northern Ballet will perform The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in Leeds for the first time at West Yorkshire Playhouse from 5 – 9 September 2017.

Telling the story of an unlikely friendship blossoming through the disturbing events of World War II, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas sees a child’s innocent curiosity lead to a devastating conclusion. Previously adapted for a 2008 film by Miramax, this world-first dance adaptation is choreographed by Northern Ballet’s Artistic Associate Daniel de Andrade and features an original score by Oscar-nominated composer Gary Yershon.

The original storytelling ballet company, Northern Ballet is renowned for creating bold new work challenging the perceptions of what stories can be told through dance. With its company of exceptional dance actors, Northern Ballet is adept at bringing challenging and provocative stories to life through dance.

Daniel de Andrade said: ‘I was challenged to develop new storytelling techniques which reflect the first-person perspective of the book without shying away from representing the stark reality of the story’s setting. I was very conscious of doing justice to the tension between darkness and innocence in the original, without sanitising the awful events at its heart.’

