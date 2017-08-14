THE WEDDING SINGERS ROCKS INTO THE GRAND

Audiences in Leeds are invited to attend the biggest party in town as The Wedding Singer comes to Leeds Grand Theatre for one week only from Tuesday 22nd to Saturday 26th August 2017.

Based on the 1998 film written by Tim Herlihy and starring funny man, Adam Sandler, the Tony Award- nominated musical, featuring X-Factor runner-up and Dancing on Ice Champion of Champions Ray Quinn and comedy veteran Ruth Madoc, promises to get audiences up on their feet to songs that capture the fun and energy of the eighties.

Set in 1985, The Wedding Singer tells the story of big-haired, rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart – New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer. When Robbie’s own fiancée dumps him at the altar, he sets out to make every wedding as disastrous as his own until he meets sweet natured Julia and her best friend Holly, who make it their mission to lure Robbie out of the dumpster and back into the limelight? Will they succeed? Will Robbie see Julia head down the aisle with Wall Street bad boy Glen? Or will Grandma Rosie convince Robbie and Julia that they are the perfect couple?

Directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, the new production also stars West End and musical theatre star Jon Robyns as Robbie, West End leading lady and X-Factor finalist Cassie Compton as Julia and West End and TV star Stephanie Clift as Holly.

Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0844 848 2700