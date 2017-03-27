GET THE LATEST ON MAKEUP TRENDS

Join Harvey Nichols for their Big Beauty Bash and get a glowing start to spring.

You can discover the latest beauty trends and there will be master classes to show how you can be more creative with your makeup.

All the beauty counters will be taking part including Chanel, Bare Minerals, MAC, Estee Laudwer, Clinique and Tom Ford to name but a few

The Big Beauty Bash takes place on Wednesday 29th March from 7.15 to 9.30.

Tickets cost £10 and are redeemable against purchases made on the evening. To book call 0113 204 8888.