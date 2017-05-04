BEST FOOT FORWARD

LOCAL BUSINESS HELPS CHARITY

Suit Direct, a local retailer has teamed up with Emmaus Leeds, a charity that helps support those who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion.

The formal wear specialists are encouraging both local businesses and residents to donate unwanted footwear to help people get back into work after a difficult time – or help them to prepare for a first interview.

Suit Direct have already received a generous amount of shoe donations.

To help support the campaign, please dig out an old pair of pre-loved work shoes, in wearable condition and drop off at twentysix digital, 28 Sovereign Street, Leeds, LS1 4BA.

For more information, visit the Emmaus website https://www.emmaus.org.uk/leeds