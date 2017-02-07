BENEFIT CONCERT FOR FESTIVAL

Renown pianist takes to the stage

Co-Artistic Director of the Leeds International Piano Competition and internationally acclaimed pianist, Paul Lewis performs a benefit recital in aid of the 2018 competition on Friday 17 February at Leeds Town Hall.

Renowned pianist Paul Lewis opens the recital with Bach’s Partita No 1 in B flat, followed by Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No 4 in E flat, Op 7 which features in the original 1971 Snoopy movie Play it Again, Charlie Brown. Paul also treats us to three dazzling Chopin Waltzes and Weber’s Piano Sonata No 2.

Paul Lewis is internationally regarded as one of the leading musicians of his generation. His recent cycles of core piano works by Beethoven and Schubert have received unanimous critical and public acclaim worldwide, and consolidated his reputation as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of the central European classical repertoire.

His numerous awards have included the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Instrumentalist of the Year, three Gramophone awards, the Diapason D’or de l’Annee, and the South Bank Show Classical Music award. In 2009 he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Southampton. He performs regularly as soloist with the world’s great orchestras and is also a frequent guest at the world’s most prestigious festivals, including the BBC Proms where in 2010 he became the first pianist to perform a complete Beethoven piano concerto cycle in one season.

Paul has been awarded honorary degrees by Southampton and Edge Hill Universities and was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Under the artistic leadership of Paul Lewis CBE and Adam Gatehouse, the 2018 Leeds International Piano Competition is a truly international competition with previous prize-winners from twenty-eight countries worldwide to date. It selects its prize-winners based on a combination of factors; musical refinement, versatility, sensitivity and passion, as well as commitment and the strength, to take on an international concert career.

Tickets can be purchased from the City Centre Box Office on 0113 376 0318