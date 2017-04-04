BENEDICTINE CROWNS THE COCKTAIL CHAMPION

A MAGICAL MIX

BÉNÉDICTINE Liqueur has crowned the winners of its 2017 Cocktail Competition in Leeds, following a spectacularly close heat where competitors were challenged to present their own twist on the classic BÉNÉ n Hot.The competition was held at Épernay Champagne Bar in the Electric Press, where Ashley Porter from the Strait and Narrow and Yiannis Simos from the Alchemist wowed the judges. Ashley’s ‘BÉNÉ’s Brew’ combined BÉNÉDICTINE with gin and infusions of chili. Served either warm or chilled, Ashley’s concoction was praised for its versatility; being suitable for both winter nights and summer evenings. Yiannis’s ‘BÉNÉ Box’ cocktail was a wonderfully creative twist of Yiannis’s Greek heritage, with BÉNÉDICTINE’s history. Taking inspiration from Pandora’s Box, Yiannis presented his cocktail in a beautiful trinket box filled with dry ice.

Ashley and Yiannis will join the winners from the Manchester heat – Jack Daniels and Jack Sleaford – on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to France, where they will be taken on a VIP voyage into the history of BÉNÉDICTINE, to its birthplace in Fécamp, Normandy. They will visit the beautiful Palais Bénédictine, where the liqueur has been distilled for over a century, to take part in an expert mixology session with Ludo Miazga, Bacardi’s charismatic Global Brand Ambassador, plus extra-special guests – all courtesy of BÉNÉDICTINE.

Caroline Herbert from BÉNÉDICTINE Liqueur, said: “We’ve been blown away by the passion, imagination and creativity that went into each cocktail in Leeds. The contestants were of the highest calibre and each brought something slightly different to the table. We can’t wait to take our worthy champions to the home of BÉNÉDICTINE.”